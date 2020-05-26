Global  

‘Gone With The Wind’ Is Back In The Light
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:58s
‘Gone With The Wind’ Is Back In The Light

‘Gone With The Wind’ Is Back In The Light

The classic film was temporarily removed from the streaming platform HBO Max, due to it's “ethnic and racial prejudices”.

