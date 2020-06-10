Be Kind Buttons

"everyone can use a little more love and kindness in their lives."

People walking up main street on wednesdays will typi cally find a variety of vendors, selling produce, flowers, artwork, and even homemade dog treats.

But patrons might have found something else out there today -- little pink buttons -- written on them - the words "be kind" "everybody goes through their own battles and challenges in life and in order for us to get along and connect as a community, it's important to do that because i think we function better and work better as a society when we are kind to each other."

Along with the buttons, which are free for anyone to take, market-goers can also pick out a handwritten note.

"they might be like compliments or kindness quotes for people to draw out of there, because when people get those and read those, it just makes them feel good, just something as simple as that."

And for some, spreading kindness isn't just about brightening someone's day -- it's about keeping a healthy mind, body, and spirit as well.

"your physical health, your heart health, all those things, because it's going to cause less stress in your life when you're around more people who are kind to you.

And if you're kind to them, it makes you feel good, too."

And even through all the hate and negativity in the world, amy lutzell wants people to know, it's the little things like this -- "reminding people, even just the simple button you wear, as a reminder to people just to be kind, because you just don't know what everyone's going through in their life."

In evansville, kory kempf, 44 news.