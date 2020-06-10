Lee County NAACP urges Robert E. Lee monument be permanently removed

The Sons of Confederate Veterans asked for the bust to temporarily removed last week as a precaution, but the Lee County NAACP says the monument should be permanently removed from Downtown Fort Myers.

TAKE PLACE TODAY .INSTEAD THEREWILL BE PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATIONSAND GUIDED YOGA MEDITATIONA NEW CALL TO REMOVE A DIVISIVESYMBOL IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWNFORT MYERS ... THE BUST OFCONFEDERATE GENERAL ROBERT -E-LEE ..

WHO NOT ONLY FOUGHT TOKEEP SLAVERY BUT WAS A SLAVEOWNER HIMSELF.FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ LIVE NEARTHE MONUMENT WHERE SUPPORTERS ..GATHERED DEMANDING IT BEPERMANENTLY REMOVED SANDRA?WELL, RIGHT NOW THE BUSTACTUALLY NOT HERE IT WAS TAKENDOWN LAST WEEK AS PROTESTSSPARKED ACROSS THE COUNTRYFOLLOWING THE DEATH OF GEORGEFLOYD... THE SONS OF CONFEDERATEVETERANS ASKED FOR THE BUST TOTEMPORARILY REMOVED AS APRECAUTION BUT THOSE HERE TODAYSAY IT SHOULD NOT COME BACK...12 TO 2032 TO 3755 TO 1:051:14 TO 1:26A RENEWED EFFORT TO PERMANENTLYREMOVE THE ROBERT E.

LEE BUST FROM DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS (James Muwakkil, President, Lee County NAACP) "It presents racism, it presents hate, and that's what we saw with George Floyd." THE LEE COUNTY NAACP AND SUPPORTERS GATHERED AROUND THE BUST TODAY SAYING IT REPRESENTS YEARS OF ENSLAVEMENT AND FUELS RACIAL INEQUALITY (Mary King, Fort Myers): "This represent hates and there is no room for that anymore in the United States, it's time to take a stand." DEMONSTRATORS GATHERING AROUND THE STATUE OVER THE WEEKEND DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD AND RACIAL EQUALITY. (James Muwakkil, President, Lee County NAACP) "The only reason that they're keeping this up is to remind them of false superiority and to reminds blacks to stay in your place and that's called inferiority." "BUT THERE ARE MIXED EMOTIONS REGARDING THE PERMANENT REMOVAL OF THE ROBERT E. LEE STATUE THAT'S BEEN HERE SINCE 1966, DURING THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT."

LEE STATUE THAT'S BEEN HERE SINCE 1966, DURING THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT." (David McCallister, Member of The Sons of Confederate Veteran) "It's not a hate symbol." MCCALLISTER IS A MEMBER OF THE SONS OF CONFEDERATE VETERANS HE SAYS THE STATUE IS A TRIBUTE TO THE NAME OF THE COUNTY (David McCallister, Member of The Sons of Confederate Veteran) "The character of Robert E. Lee has not changed, he was a fine American, worthy of being the name of the county when the county was named, and he is worthy now."

Lee has not changed, he was a fine American, worthy of being the name of the county when the county was named, and he is worthy now." OTHERS SAY IT'S PART OF U.S HISTORY (Kurt Martin, Fort Myers): "Well they're also symbols about mistakes, they're not just symbols to say the South was right." (Kurt Martin, Fort Myers): "I don't agree that anyone's history should be permanently removed, there are a lot of things that happened in this country that even tho they might not be with what I agree with they shouldn't be removed." BUT SUPPORTERS OF PERMANENTLY REMOVING THE STATUE FROM DOWNTOWN SAY THERE'S A PLACE FOR EVERYTHING (Mary King, Fort Myers): "I understand the symbolism to the ones who want to keep it here. Put it in a museum and you can go see it whenever you want."

Put it in a museum and you can go see it whenever you want." MUWAKKIL SAYS THIS IS JUST THE FIRST STEP IN DEMANDING A CHANGE... THE LEE COUNTY NAACP SAYS TOMORROW THEY ARE MEETING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT FROM MULTIPLE DEPARTMENTS