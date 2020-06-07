Hindu Munnani members stage novel protest over TN govt's decision to disallow opening of temples

Hindu Munnani members on June 10 staged a unique protest over reopening of temples in the state.

The members of Hindu Munnani stood on one leg in front of a temple to protest against Tamil Nadu government's decision to not to open any worship places due to galloping number of COVID-19 positive cases.

During this protest they raised slogans urging the state government to open the temples, as early as possible , if not Hindu Munnani workers will stage a massive protest soon.

The states across many parts of the country have opened religious places from June 8 after the two months of lockdown.

Even as places of worship in the Tamil Nadu's neighbouring states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are opened.

Tamil Nadu has recorded over 16282 active cases and 307 deaths till now.