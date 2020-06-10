Retaining workers as businesses reopen

As restrictions are lifted ?

"* some business owners say it's been hard to retain their employees since they make more on unemployment.

The coronavirus aid, response and economic security or cares act expanded unemployment insurance as a lifeline for those who were unemployed.

But it's set to expire next month.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is talking an impacted business owner.

Isabella?

Katie and george... businesses like caf?

"!

Steam are finally opening their doors again.

But the owner tells me thepandemic has changed his perspective.

Will forsman tells me some business owners are dealing with a workforce that makes below a standard living wage.

It's difficult for them to transition to employment since they make more with their unemployment benefits.

Since most businesses are not allowed to fully reopen yet forsman says society needs to have a discussion on raising workers' paychecks.

"but i think the overall dialogue will only improve over a living wage, and what customers can come to expect to pay for products to be able to account for that living wage."

Forsman tells me he was successful in retaining most of his employees... but he did lose 3 since the pandemic started.

Live in rochester ib kimt news 3.

Thanks isabella.

House democrats are pushing a plan that would extend the unemployment benefit through january.

But the trump administration opposes the proposal.