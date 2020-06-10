knjk;,k;h;ho';l

Midway.

And so we had so many disappointed artists that you know folks didn't get to come in and see their artwork for very long."

Now open guidelines in place and capacity restrictions "we're allowing about 14 people in the museum right now.

To keep with social distancing guidelines and too and of course our employees are masked.

We encourage visitors to wear masks as well to keep everyone safe."

We caught up with rick martin-- taking his morning hike on the trails around the museum -- "they have a lot of interesting exhibits and there's been several years' since i've been in there.

And we've talked about it a couple of weeks ago that we were looking forward to reopening so i'm glad their back open and look forward to maybe getting in there sometime soon."

And while reopening has been exciting the museum hasn seen the rush of visitors coming back theye hoping for.

"it's kind of slow so far.

Not too many people realize that we're open."

While neighbors next door in indiana are busy cleaning as they prepare to open back up "we'll decide very soon when to open.

We're looking forward to opening before the end of this month.

We are putting some social distancing reminders throughout the museum.

We're having a cleaning protocol.

We're installing some new exhibits.

So we're looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the evansville museum."

The evansville museum committee is meeting later this week to finalize a date to open .

While the audubon museum is set to unveil new exhibits in july.

Reporting from henderson