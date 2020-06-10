Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wauwatosa gym promotes "I Can't Breathe" workout
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Wauwatosa gym promotes 'I Can't Breathe' workout

Wauwatosa gym promotes "I Can't Breathe" workout

Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa is facing national backlash after promoting an "I can't breathe" workout.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wauwatosa gym responds to national backlash from "I Can't Breathe" workout [Video]

Wauwatosa gym responds to national backlash from "I Can't Breathe" workout

Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa responds to national backlash from "I Can't Breathe" workout.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:08Published
Wisconsin Gym’s 'I Can’t Breathe' Prompts Nationwide Outrage [Video]

Wisconsin Gym’s 'I Can’t Breathe' Prompts Nationwide Outrage

An Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin prompted nationwide outrage when it posted the details of a trainer’s “I Can’t Breathe” workout.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:49Published