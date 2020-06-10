Wauwatosa gym promotes "I Can't Breathe" workout
Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa is facing national backlash after promoting an "I can't breathe" workout.
Wauwatosa gym responds to national backlash from "I Can't Breathe" workoutAnytime Fitness in Wauwatosa responds to national backlash from "I Can't Breathe" workout.
Wisconsin Gym’s 'I Can’t Breathe' Prompts Nationwide OutrageAn Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin prompted nationwide outrage when it posted the details of a trainer’s “I Can’t Breathe” workout.