NASCAR Bans Fan's Confederate Flags At Tracks

In the wake of nationwide protests of racism, NASCAR made a major move on Wednesday.

NASCAR has decided to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks and facilities.

β€œThe presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry." NASCAR official statement "The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.