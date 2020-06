Nevada Primary election results expected on June 16 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:31s - Published 16 minutes ago Nevada Primary election results expected on June 16 Nevada Primary election results expected on June 16, however, some races are able to be called now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BE IN FOR A COUPLE WEEKS, WE'REREADY TO CALL THE RESULTS FOR AFEW OF THOSE RACESIN THE U-S HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES...DISTRICT ONEFOR DEMOCRATS SHOWCONGRESSSWOMAN DINA TITUS ISAHEAD OF ANTHONY THOMAS JR.AT 86 PERCENT COMPARED TO 8PERCENT.FOR REPUBLICANS IN DISTRICTONE...JOYCE BENTLEY IS LEADING WITH38 PERCENT OF THE VOTES SO FAR.JOSH ELLIOT IS FOLLOWINGCLOSELY BEHIND AT 30 PERCENT.IN DISTRICT THREE--DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN SUSIELEE IS AHEAD WITH 83 PERCENTOF THE VOTES TO DATE.TUESDAY WAS NEVADA'S FIRST EVERMAIL-IN ELECTION...BUT SOME PEOPLE HAD TO WAIT INLINE FOR HOURS.CESAR MELENDEZ CAPTURED THISVIDEO OF THE LINE AROUND 8 PMLAST NIGHT.ONLY THREE LOCATIONS WERE OPENTUESDAY FOR IN-PERSON VOTINGOR TO GET A NEW BALLOT.YOLANDA SMITH/VOTER CAUGHT ITWAS REALLY FRUSTRATING BECAUSEONCE YOU GOT PAST THIS LINE ITONLY GOT WORSE WHEN YOU GOTINSIDE BUT THEY WERE REALLYVOTE."ELECTION OFFICALS SAY THE LONGWAIT WAS BECAUSE OF THEAMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIRBALLOTS, NEEDED TO REGISTER TOVOTE OR NEEDED TOUPDATE THEIR VOTER INFORMATION.WE HAVE A LINK TO THEPRELIMINARY ELECTION RESULTS ONOUR WEBSITE KTNV DOT COM SLASH20-20 N-V PRIMARY.POWERFUL MOMENTS ON CAPITOLHILL TODAY AS GEORGE FLOYD'SBROTHER