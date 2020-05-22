Anitta, Saweetie, Common, DJ Khaled and More Share Special Message to Chicago's Class of 2020 | Billboard
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Anitta, Saweetie, Common, DJ Khaled and More Share Special Message to Chicago's Class of 2020 | Billboard
DJ Khaled, Anitta, Thomas Rhett, CNCO, Saweetie and Andy Grammer are among the more than 20 artists congratulating and sending inspirational messages to Chicago’s 2020 graduating class in a video compiled by Billboard and Dick Clark Productions.