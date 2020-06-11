Archaeologists Find Elusive Remains Of London's 'Earliest Playhouse'

Archaeologists say they may have found the "elusive remains" of London's "earliest Elizabethan playhouse," the Red Lion, thought to have been built around 1567.

University College London reports they were discovered in Whitechapel.

Stephen White, the excavation's director commented, "The strength of the combined evidence – archaeological remains of buildings, in the right location, of the right period, seem to match up with characteristics of the playhouse recorded in early documents." Those documents are lawsuits that reference "timber scaffolds" and "an outdoor stage and seating." What the records don't indicate is the exactly where the theater was built.

According to the university, researchers are now conducting lab analyses of the materials and "looking to refine the interpretations and conclusions."