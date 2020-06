Nevada primary election issues

Related videos from verified sources Nevada Primary election results expected on June 16



Nevada Primary election results expected on June 16, however, some races are able to be called now. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:31 Published 3 hours ago Preliminary 2020 primary election results, final results expected June 16



Nevada's primary election results are starting to come in. This is a preliminary look - the final results are expected June 16. To get the latest election result information visit.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:15 Published 15 hours ago Results slow in NV's first mail-in ballot statewide primary



Voters report long wait times to rectify issues as Nevada works through the state's first-ever mail-in ballot primary. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:16 Published 21 hours ago