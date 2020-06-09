Global  

Debate over the Mississippi state flag
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Debate over the Mississippi state flag

Debate over the Mississippi state flag

Amid racial tensions across the U.S., debate is heating up again here in Mississippi regarding the controversial state flag.

Amid racial tensions across the- u.s., debate is heating up agai- here in misssissippi regarding- - - - the controversial state flag.

- news 25's grant chighizola has- local and state reactions.- - the mississippi state flag is - once again at the forefront of- many discussions, - especially if and how it should- be replaced.

Sot-lea campbell,- mississippi rising coalition- "a flag with the confederate emblem which represents a - goverment that fought - - - - for the preservation of is just- unacceptable."

Ocean springs resident and- mississippi rising coalition- founding president is encourage- by the fact that a- bipartisan group of state - legislators have expressed a- willingness to change the flag.- sot-lea campbell- "it's really refreshing to see some cooperation across party - lines on an issue that will - progress our state."

Despite this, governor tate - reeves on monday indicated- that any decision regarding the- flag should be made by state- residents, similar to the 2001- referendum where voters - elected to keep the current - flag.

Sot-governor tate reeves:- r - mississippi - - - - "if and when mississippians decide that they want to change- the flag, and i - think at some point they will,- then it ought to be the people- of mississippi."

In a poll posted on our faceboo- - - - page, one commenter for the - current flag refrenced it's par- in the state's history, - while another commentor opposed- to it has changed their - opinion after reading about it'- history.- if the flag were to be changed,- however, campbell hopes - all state residents can come- together to find a new- design that represents everyone- sot-lea campbell- "it needs to be made collectively and it needs to be- made in the process that- centers the voices of the peopl- who have been most impacted by- the harm that that- symbol has caused."

For news 25, i'm grant- chighizola-





Valerie6635

Valerie Brown RT @clarionledger: The debate over the Mississippi state flag has resurfaced following the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneap… 1 hour ago

iAmMarcusLove

themarcuslove I still don’t understand how this is a debate. We all know what the confederate flag represents and I’m embarrassed… https://t.co/sfLvqO3Q6A 12 hours ago

clarionledger

Clarion Ledger The debate over the Mississippi state flag has resurfaced following the death of George Floyd, who died after a Mi… https://t.co/GMTAmiPQFi 12 hours ago

geokem7

Robert Meintzer RT @IanWVTM13: Debate surrounding Mississippi state flag reemerges amid protests against racism https://t.co/ryEeIfFL95 14 hours ago

geokem7

Robert Meintzer RT @WVTM13: Debate surrounding Mississippi state flag reemerges amid protests against racism https://t.co/H1iYm5brDw 1 day ago

bigbabygravycab

My P-wordisPassword RT @WESH: Debate surrounding Mississippi state flag reemerges amid protests against racism https://t.co/k0qFJAwreG 1 day ago

kcranews

kcranews Debate surrounding Mississippi state flag reemerges amid protests against racism https://t.co/wqtzodjXuC 1 day ago

SKA_WhiskyGirl

Sharon Arthur RT @4029news: Debate surrounding Mississippi state flag reemerges amid protests against racism https://t.co/LCAWG3OPj8 1 day ago


