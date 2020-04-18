Biloxi’s Colt Keith still waiting for MLB Draft

One local player still waiting to hear his name called sometime tomorrow is former Biloxi Indian Colt Keith.

2- million dollars- - one local player still waiting- to hear his name called,- sometime- tomorrow... former biloxi india- colt keith.

- the five-tool shortstop checks- in as the 87th-ranked - prospect, according to m- l-b - pipeline... giving him a great- chance of hearing his name- called... in rounds two - through five.

- if not... his back-up plan is a- full ride, to arizona state.- keith is the 20-19 gatorade - player of the year for- mississippi...- having posted a .527 batting- average, as a junior... to go - along with eight home runs.

- he tells news 25 that he's- spoken with scouts from all 30- teams, ahead of the draft... bu- says there's no possible way of- knowing... which one might pull- the trigger.- - "i think there's a lot of teams that have their - strategies and i think a lot of- them are different and some are- - - - picking college early and - they're going to under-slot the- and then maybe they'll go for - over-slot later with- high school kids, but it's- different for every team so i - think they're all just trying t- keep- - - - what they know to themselves an- not give away anything just to- get that extra- edge in the draft, get that - better player.

It's just hard t- - - - tell.

It's really nice to know- that whatever happens, i'll be- fine."

Day 2 of the m-l-b first-year - player draft... rounds two- through - five... starts at 4 p-m,- tomorrow.