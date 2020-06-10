Global  

Evacuations Ordered As Lime Fire Burns 200 Acres In Ventura County
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Evacuations were ordered as Ventura County firefighters battled a 200-acre brush fire in the remote area of Piru Wednesday evening.

