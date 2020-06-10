Evacuations Ordered As Lime Fire Burns 200 Acres In Ventura County Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published 5 hours ago Evacuations Ordered As Lime Fire Burns 200 Acres In Ventura County Evacuations were ordered as Ventura County firefighters battled a 200-acre brush fire in the remote area of Piru Wednesday evening. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Museums Update Evacuations Ordered As Lime Fire Burns 400 Acres In Ventura County - CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/0yy0HSMqL2 46 minutes ago John Apple RT @CBSLA: UPDATE: The Lime fire, in the remote area of Piru in Ventura County, has now burned 400 acres, according to fire officials https… 1 hour ago CBS Los Angeles UPDATE: The Lime fire, in the remote area of Piru in Ventura County, has now burned 400 acres, according to fire of… https://t.co/b4vEh6IMyc 1 hour ago Reseda Rocks! RT @CBSLA: JUST IN: Evacuations have been ordered as Ventura County firefighters battle a 200-acre brush fire in the remote area of Piru ht… 4 hours ago CBS Los Angeles JUST IN: Evacuations have been ordered as Ventura County firefighters battle a 200-acre brush fire in the remote ar… https://t.co/caeElPhVAz 4 hours ago