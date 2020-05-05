Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One person injured after Fire on Winner Ave in Utica Wednesday night
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
One person injured after Fire on Winner Ave in Utica Wednesday night
The call came in just before 9:00 pm on Winner Ave near Erie Street.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Academy class of 2020witr joining us.

Utica fire crewsaren suffered minor burns....everyone made it out...but some family pets died in the fire...its yourtop y night... here's what we know, the callcae tonight for a fire at this twofe was fire and smoke coming fromtf several windows.

Despite the crews able to get the fireunder.

1:06:46 the heat is definatelyts right now, its a second alarmfir investigation tonight.

As we are approaching





Tweets about this

Ben_Vahey

Ben Vahey RT @WKTV: One person was injured after a house fire on Winner Ave in the City of Utica Wednesday night. https://t.co/TEYV6LaFGJ 10 minutes ago

WKTV

WKTV One person was injured after a house fire on Winner Ave in the City of Utica Wednesday night. https://t.co/TEYV6LaFGJ 10 minutes ago

JET24FOX66

JET/FOX/YourErie.com One person is hospitalized after being burned during a fire over in Corry. Firefighters were called to the 200 bloc… https://t.co/fj1G4QiVYW 1 day ago

NBCConnecticut

NBC Connecticut Police are about to give an update after at least one person died and several others were injured in a crash and fi… https://t.co/9nUO0jZ1Gb 2 days ago

zhongjieHuang2

zhongjie Huang RT @korol_koshek: One person injured after man drives car into George Floyd rally in Seattle, opens fire — RT USA News https://t.co/YeTcUXh… 2 days ago

Nguye_Simelane

Ceiteach#JC4PM RT @ASB_Breaking: ⚠️⚠️⚠️ WATCH: One person injured after man drives car into #GeorgeFloyd orotest in #Seattle, opens fire https://t.co/2O… 2 days ago

fearoffreedom

Identification One person injured after man drives car into George Floyd rally in Seattle, opens fire — RT USA News https://t.co/cXqM3PkjBN 2 days ago

EzzelarabLaila

laila ezzelarab RT @RT_com: BREAKING: One person injured after man drives car into #GeorgeFloyd rally in #Seattle, opens fire - report https://t.co/5adJBU… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police Chase ends on Route 12 in Deerfield, with car catching on fire [Video]

Police Chase ends on Route 12 in Deerfield, with car catching on fire

A high-speed chase started in the City of Utica, and ended on Route 12 Northbound in the Town of Deerfield Wednesday night.

Credit: WKTVPublished
One dead, one injured in Hendersonville house fire [Video]

One dead, one injured in Hendersonville house fire

One person was killed and a second person was injured in a house fire in Hendersonville Thursday night.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:19Published
1 dead in Hanson house fire [Video]

1 dead in Hanson house fire

One person died Monday night in a house fire in Hanson.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:29Published