Protesters March To Defund Police In Boston
Hundreds marched from Nubian Square to City Hall to demand funding be cut to the police department.
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
In Some Cities, Police Review Boards Are Already At WorkWBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Protestors In Nubian Square Fall For Defunding Of Boston PoliceWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
WBZ News Update For June 10Walsh To Discuss Boston Police Funding; Columbus Statue Beheaded; Free Coronavirus Tests For Protesters