Upper Darby Mayor Announces Police Reforms During Day Of Healing Event Big changes are coming for the Upper Darby Police Department.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RYAN DUVIEL WAS CHARGED WITH TWOCOUNT OF ASSAULTS.THE ACTIONS WERE NOT CONSISTENTWITH POLICY.BIG CHANGES ARE COMING ATTHE UPPER DARBY POLICEDEPARTMENT, A DAY OF HEALING.MAYOR TOLD THE TOWNSHIP WILL BEJOINING THE OBAMA FOUNDATION MYBROTHER'S KEEPER.SHE HAS THE SUPPORT OF THEPOLICE CHIEF AND A REVIEW OFDEPARTMENT POLICIESWE PLEDGE TO DO THEFOLLOWING.REVIEW OUR USE OF FORCEPOLICIES, ENGAGE OUR COMMUNITYIN THE DISCUSSION AND LISTEN TO











