Mississippi State's Foscue, Westburg Drafted in First Round of 2020 MLB Draft

WATCH: Mississippi State baseball second baseman Justin Foscue is selected as the 14th overall pick to the Texas Rangers while shortstop Jordan Westburg is selected as the 30th overall to the Boston Orioles.

Foscue may have been the first, however, he wasn't the only bulldog to come off the board going as the 30th overall pick to the boston orioles is shortsto jordan westburg westburg played 66 games for the maroon and white during the 2019 season with 6 homeruns and 61 r- bi-s and hitting .294 westburg is the second bulldog to receive a 2020 invitation to the major leagues also, something to note...state committ austin hendrick won't be making his way to dudy noble field in 2021 the outfielder out of high school went as the 12th overall pick to the cincinnati reds.... however, still available to go through the rest of the draft... a couple more out of high school...infielder blaze jordan and pitcher jackson fristoe of course, nobody can forget about sophomore pitcher jt ginn...ginn was selected 30th overall back in 2019 by the los angeles dodgers...not the case this year as he remains on the board