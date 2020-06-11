Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi State's Foscue, Westburg Drafted in First Round of 2020 MLB Draft
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Mississippi State's Foscue, Westburg Drafted in First Round of 2020 MLB Draft

Mississippi State's Foscue, Westburg Drafted in First Round of 2020 MLB Draft

WATCH: Mississippi State baseball second baseman Justin Foscue is selected as the 14th overall pick to the Texas Rangers while shortstop Jordan Westburg is selected as the 30th overall to the Boston Orioles.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The highest draft pick from mississippi state since 2013 goes to second baseman justin foscue foscue, is picked up by the texas rangers as the no.

14th overall pick...the highest since hunter renfroe going as 13th overall seven years back foscue is the first bulldog to go in the first round of this year's m-l-b draft through his 67 games in 2019, foscue picked up 14 homers and 60 r-b- i's foscue saying after being selected that it took plenty of work to become first round material "i've never been the top ranked kind of player.

In high school, i was never high touted or heavily recruited but i always felt i belonged in the s- e-c and the acc.

That kind of level of play.

I had a chip on my shoulder to prove people wrong.

I believed in myself and just went to work.

I put my head down and i didn't listen to the outside noise with ranking and such.

Just having that ability to not worry about the noise and distractions and always believing in myself.

That's how i got myself to this point."

Foscue may have been the first, however, he wasn't the only bulldog to come off the board going as the 30th overall pick to the boston orioles is shortsto jordan westburg westburg played 66 games for the maroon and white during the 2019 season with 6 homeruns and 61 r- bi-s and hitting .294 westburg is the second bulldog to receive a 2020 invitation to the major leagues also, something to note...state committ austin hendrick won't be making his way to dudy noble field in 2021 the outfielder out of high school went as the 12th overall pick to the cincinnati reds.... however, still available to go through the rest of the draft... a couple more out of high school...infielder blaze jordan and pitcher jackson fristoe of course, nobody can forget about sophomore pitcher jt ginn...ginn was selected 30th overall back in 2019 by the los angeles dodgers...not the case this year as he remains on the board





Tweets about this

vixpostsports

Vicks Post Sports DOUBLE PLAY: Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue and shortstop Jordan Westburg were both selected in the… https://t.co/Pf18Orr1HK 32 minutes ago

BucknerSamson

Samson Paul Buckner RT @tbhorka: Make that two Mississippi State Bulldogs picked on the first night of the MLB Draft. Jordan Westburg has joined Justin Foscu… 2 hours ago

PGCollegeBall

PG College Baseball RT @PGCBLbaseball: 2018 @PioneersPGCBL infielder Jordan Westburg joins Mississippi State teammate Justin Foscue as a Day 1 pick, going to t… 2 hours ago

DLMiddleton8

Dalton Middleton Mississippi State’s double-play tandem of Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg were both drafted in the 2020 MLB draft… https://t.co/UabyWNAbMw 3 hours ago

tbhorka

Tyler Horka Make that two Mississippi State Bulldogs picked on the first night of the MLB Draft. Jordan Westburg has joined J… https://t.co/4cllDhLs4t 3 hours ago

PGCBLbaseball

PGCBL 2018 @PioneersPGCBL infielder Jordan Westburg joins Mississippi State teammate Justin Foscue as a Day 1 pick, going… https://t.co/mYoH79l6Lz 3 hours ago

gentlebenbuck

Ben Lupo RT @d1baseball: Mississippi State's Justin Foscue just got picked 14th overall by the @Rangers. Our @DSeifertD1PBR did a Tale of the Tape r… 3 hours ago

d1baseball

D1Baseball Mississippi State's Justin Foscue just got picked 14th overall by the @Rangers. Our @DSeifertD1PBR did a Tale of th… https://t.co/SU2v9DTsYE 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

MSU's Foscue and Westburg taken in 1st round of 2020 MLB Draft [Video]

MSU's Foscue and Westburg taken in 1st round of 2020 MLB Draft

MSU was one of three schools to have two players picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. 2nd baseman Justin Foscue went to the Rangers and shortstop Jordan Westburg went to the Orioles.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Mississippi State’s Justin Foscue drafted by Texas Rangers 14th overall [Video]

Mississippi State’s Justin Foscue drafted by Texas Rangers 14th overall

Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue heard his name called by the Texas Rangers as the 14th overall selection in the first year player draft.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Mississippi State’s Jordan Westburg drafted by Baltimore Orioles [Video]

Mississippi State’s Jordan Westburg drafted by Baltimore Orioles

In any other major league draft, Mississippi State shortstop Jordan Westburg might have been a first round pick, but because the Houston Astros didn’t have a first round pick this year,..

Credit: WXXVPublished