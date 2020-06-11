Macon Bacon to play in 2020 Southern Summer Ball Series

The Macon Bacon announced Wednesday that they'll be joining forces with the Lexington County Blowfish and Savannah Bananas to play in the 2020 Southern Summer Ball Series

the team announced that they'll be joining forces with the lexington county blowfish and savannah bananas to play the southern summer ball series as part of the adjusted schedule now the series kicks off on july 1st with the bacon visiting the bananas there will be a 1st half and 2nd half winner based on winning percentage the 1st half winner will then host the series championship game on sunday, august 16th with the change the bacon were able to add two more home games and create a new alter ego team: the macon eggs here's team president brandon raphael ... :01-:06 this year, we're going to have some games against our coastal plain league other teams in the league.

We're going to have some games against another team in another summer collegiate league and we're going to have some games against our new alter ego, the macon eggs.

And we're so excited about that.

going to end up having 30 home games. A traditonal season for us would have about 25

A traditonal season for us would have about 25 alright brandon ... how in the world did y'all come up with the teams alter ego?

We knew that there was going to be some home games that we had on the schedule where we were supposed to play against teams in north carolina.

And sense that couldn't happen, we still wanted to keep the integrity of our schedule together, so we created another home team here and counted it just for this year.

And, we started kicking around ideas.

What should our team name be.

It wasn't even a hesitation.

We