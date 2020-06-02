Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Retired St. Louis police captain killed by looters laid to rest
Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Retired St. Louis police captain killed by looters laid to rest

Retired St. Louis police captain killed by looters laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a north St.

Louis church Wednesday to bid farewell and to honor retired police officer David Dorn.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

St. Louis police captain killed by looters at pawn shop: report

Looters shot and killed a retired St. Louis police captain early Tuesday in an incident that...
FOXNews.com - Published

Missouri AG says all St. Louis those arrested for looting, rioting have been released: 'Stunning development'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt lashed out at a St. Louis' chief prosecutor over the release...
FOXNews.com - Published

Man charged after retired cop killed battling looters

Man charged after retired cop killed battling looters A 24-year-old St Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Missouri Gov. joins hundreds of mourners for visitation of murdered retired St. Louis police captain [Video]

Missouri Gov. joins hundreds of mourners for visitation of murdered retired St. Louis police captain

Hundreds of people waited in long lines Tuesday to pay their respects to retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn. He was shot and killed last week during the looting in St. Louis.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:31Published
Suspect accused of killing retired police captain once got 7-year prison sentence but didn’t serve one day [Video]

Suspect accused of killing retired police captain once got 7-year prison sentence but didn’t serve one day

The man charged with the murder of retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn was previously convicted in St. Louis County in 2014 but never served a day in prison.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:51Published
St. Louis police release video of 7 ‘persons of interest’ in death of retired officer David Dorn [Video]

St. Louis police release video of 7 ‘persons of interest’ in death of retired officer David Dorn

St. Louis police have released a surveillance video of seven persons of interest in the murder of retired police Captain David Dorn. Dorn was shot to death as a pawn shop he was protecting was looted...

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:38Published