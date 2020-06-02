Retired St. Louis police captain killed by looters laid to rest

Missouri Gov. joins hundreds of mourners for visitation of murdered retired St. Louis police captain



Hundreds of people waited in long lines Tuesday to pay their respects to retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn. He was shot and killed last week during the looting in St. Louis.

Suspect accused of killing retired police captain once got 7-year prison sentence but didn't serve one day



The man charged with the murder of retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn was previously convicted in St. Louis County in 2014 but never served a day in prison.