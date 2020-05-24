Nearly 2 Dozen Investigators Canvassing Chaffee County Community For Suzanne Morphew
On Wednesday, nearly two dozen members of law enforcement plan to conduct a community canvas in Chaffee County.
Suzanne Morphew Has Now Been Missing For A MonthThe woman went missing in Chaffee County.
Search In Salida For Suzanne Morphew Concludes With No New CluesThe Chaffee County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a three-day search for Suzanne Morphew at a residential construction site east of Salida.
2 Weeks After Disappearance, Search Resumes For Suzanne MorphewChaffee County Sheriff's investigators, the FBI and the CBI return to their search in Salida for a missing woman.