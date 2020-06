Local reaction to President Trump's scheduled Tulsa visit

JUST OVER A WEEK.

PRESIDENTTRUMP WILL BE IN TULSA.OKLAHOMA IS ONE OF FOURSTATES HE'LL VISIT.

HISCAMPAIGN RALLY IS SCHEDULEDFOR FRIDAY.

JUNE NINETEENTH.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S SIERRAPIZARRO... LOOKS AT HOW THECITY PREPARES.

AND WHATTULSANS THINK ABOUT THEPRESIDENT'S UPCOMINGARRIVAL.TULSA WILL BE PRESIDENTTRUMP'S FIRST CAMPAIGN STOPSINCE MARCH SECOND.

THEOTHER STATES ON HIS SCHEDULEARE FLORIDA.

ARIZONA.

ANDNORTH CAROLINA.

00:09:33;36- 00:09:37;03 Bob jack,chairman, republican partyof tulsa county "We're justexcited he picked Tulsa,Oklahoma." TRUMP'S TULSACAMPAIGN RALLY IS SETON A SIGNIFICANT DAY -- JUNENINETEENTH.

00:12:27;57 -00:12:32;32 Jack: "Specialday for the black community,too, and that may be one ofthe reasons he's coming."THE JUNETEENTH HOLIDAYHONORS THE FREEING OF THELAST SLAVE IN THE U-S.SOME WE TALKED TO SAY..

IT'SNOT GOOD TIMING.00:06:13;55 - 00:06:16;47ADAM O'CONNOR, TULSARESIDENT "I don't think it'sappropriate for him to havea platform in this city onthat date." TULSA MAYOR G.T.BYNUM SAYS HIS OFFICE ISWORKING TO CONFIRM THE VENUEAND DETAILS OF THE VISIT.OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR KEVINSTITT SAYS HE'S EXCITED TOWELCOME PRESIDENT TRUMP.

ANDTHAT THE PRESIDENT'S visitconfirms Oklahoma is thenational example inresponsibly and safelyreopening.

00:07:42;48 -00:07:50;54 O'connor: "I dothink it's irresponsible.

Ithink most organizationsknow putting that manypeople in a space like thatis just a breeding groundfor the virus to spread."00:11:36;30 - 00:11:44;04Jack: "They're going to saythat we're all going tospread the virus, but itwas interesting they weren'tconcerned in the last coupleweeks when they were all outdemonstrating.

THE OKLAHOMASTATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH'SSTATS SHOW NEW CASES.DEATHS.

AND RECOVEREDNUMBERS ARE STILL GOING UP.A SPOKESPERSON WITH THETULSA HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYSTHEY CONTINUE TO ADVISEUSING FACE COVERINGS.SOCIAL DISTANCING.

AND HANDWASHING.

IN PREPARATION FORPRESIDENT TRUMP'S ARRIVAL.I'M ALSO TOLD TPD'S SPECIALOPERATIONS TEAM AND THESECRET SERVICE ARE WORKINGTOGETHER.

I'M SIERRAPIZARRO.

2 WORKS FOR YOU.THERE'S A PEACEFUL RALLYSCHEDULED... ON THE SAME DAYOF THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT.FROM SIX TO EIGHT IN THEEVENING.

AT VETERANS PARK.IT'S CALLED "RALLY AGAINSTHATE."A TULSA MAN IS STILL IN THEHOSPITAL AFTER HE NEARL