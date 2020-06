Woman Accidentally Gets Hit In Face By Swing

This woman was balancing her table tennis ball on the bat and was quite engrossed in it.

She didn't notice that the swing was swinging towards her when her sister climbed it.

Due to a lack of alertness, it hit her face, and she fell on the ground.

She looked hurt as she couldn't stand up post her fall.

Thankfully, she had her family around to help her.