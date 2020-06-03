Over 10,000 protesters join peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in Amsterdam

Thousands of people took part in a peaceful protest in Amsterdam against police brutality on Wednesday (June 10).

Protesters held signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace." According to local reports, 10,000 people attended.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Protesters mostly respected the 1,5 meters social distancing rule.

Last week a Black Lives Matter protest in Amsterdam's city centre ignited anger among many Dutch, when more than 5,000 people showed up without respecting social distancing rules."