Rats climb onto window security nets to avoid flash floods in China

Rats were spotted climbing onto a window security net to avoid the flash floods in southern China.

The video, shot in the city of Liuzhou in Guangxi Autonomous Region on June 10, shows five rats hanging on a window security net on the ground floor to escape the around the two-metre-deep floodwater in a building.

A local journalist happened to captured the clip when she was on an assault boat with police officers to rescue the trapped residents.

