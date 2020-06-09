Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Eddie Redmayne speaks out against JK Rowling 'transphobic' tweets, Grammy organisers drop the 'Urban' category, and Ma
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Trending: Eddie Redmayne speaks out against JK Rowling 'transphobic' tweets, Grammy organisers drop the 'Urban' category, and Ma
In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Respect for transgender people is imperative': Eddie Redmayne voices support for trans community [Video]

'Respect for transgender people is imperative': Eddie Redmayne voices support for trans community

Eddie Redmayne says it is "culturally imperative" to "respect transgender people", following a controversial comment by J.K. Rowling, for which she was accused of being transphobic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments

Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling recently took to Twitter to post a number of comments people found to be transphobic...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Daniel Radcliffe responds to J.K. Rowling's controversial 'transphobic' tweets [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe responds to J.K. Rowling's controversial 'transphobic' tweets

Daniel Radcliffe has declared "transgender women are women" in a lengthy statement in response to J.K. Rowling's controversial "transphobic" tweets.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:00Published