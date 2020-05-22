Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi

Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11.

He said, "We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector.

We've always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow".

We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together." He further said, "Another campaign is going on in India - to free the country from single use plastic.

In this, 'People, Planet and Profit' all the three topics, get addressed.

Especially for West Bengal, it is very beneficial.

Through it, chances of growing jute business increases in the state."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

FobKanker

FOB, Kanker RT @DDNewslive: PM @narendramodi: We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector. We've always heard "What B… 37 minutes ago

siselsoman

Sisel Panayil Soman RT @Indsamachar: PM @narendramodi: We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector. We've always heard "What… 3 hours ago

Ashok_RajputBJP

Ashok Rajput "राष्ट्रवादी" RT @mediadarbarnews: We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in the manufacturing sector. We've always heard "What Bengal thi… 4 hours ago

Aatish00959462

Aatish RT @ANI: We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector. We've always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India… 6 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector. We've always heard "What Bengal thinks tod… 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs.1000 Cr interim relief for Cyclone hit West Bengal | Oneindia [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs.1000 Cr interim relief for Cyclone hit West Bengal | Oneindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted review meeting in West Bengal’s Basirhat over cyclone Amphan on May 22. He was accompanied by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee [Video]

'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee

In the view of cyclone Amphan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi leaves for WB to take stock of situation [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi leaves for WB to take stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 left from Delhi for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published