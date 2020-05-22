Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11.

He said, "We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector.

We've always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow".

We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together." He further said, "Another campaign is going on in India - to free the country from single use plastic.

In this, 'People, Planet and Profit' all the three topics, get addressed.

Especially for West Bengal, it is very beneficial.

Through it, chances of growing jute business increases in the state."