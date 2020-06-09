Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi

Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11.

He said, "Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries'.

This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is inspiration for India in post-COVID world." He further said, "At this time we have to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'.

This isn't the time for conservative approach.

It's time for bold decisions and bold investments.

It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: PM Modi

"At this time, we've to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this

Chutintorn_Sam

Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi RT @arenla_jamir: Everyday we curate important Indian economy news from various sources & share at https://t.co/epz2hTUD4s; Migrants to rec… 1 hour ago

arenla_jamir

arenla Everyday we curate important Indian economy news from various sources & share at https://t.co/epz2hTUD4s; Migrants… https://t.co/MACj0P9TNN 2 hours ago

postmanav

Manav Shahani products. Matching up to all the variables with efficiency will need a strong economy which we are far away from! T… https://t.co/GXnPTx5znU 2 days ago

HeenaKh10026417

Heena. ciara RT @nizamalg: Modi will weaken India to the extent that it will not have any choice but to seek help from Israel. Israel will take full con… 4 days ago

Saurabh11893813

Professor The Indian economy is in a phase of collapse. It will take us many years to emerge from this 4 days ago

nizamalg

Dr. Mohammad Nizam دکتور محمد نظام Modi will weaken India to the extent that it will not have any choice but to seek help from Israel. Israel will tak… https://t.co/3tLymgTtnI 4 days ago

arv_ra

Arvind Ramanathan Corona, job loss and salary cuts, falling economy. Nothing seems to deter South Indian parents from convincing for… https://t.co/XHX88K7NF9 4 days ago

bankersvoice001

बैंक बाला योद्धा RT @AiluriSanjeeva: Many big shots will take loans from the banks like Anil ambani,nirav modi, vijay mallya and loot our indian economy by… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi [Video]

Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. He said, "We have to revive the historical excellence of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch Pune store's unique step to support Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan [Video]

Watch Pune store's unique step to support Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

A store in Pune took a unique step in its efforts to give a push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The cooperative departmental store is labelling products to make..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:24Published
Vande Bharat Mission: Around 40,000 Indian nationals registered with us, says Indian Ambassador to US [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Around 40,000 Indian nationals registered with us, says Indian Ambassador to US

Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking about Vande Bharat Mission, said that around 40,000 Indian nationals have registered so far for repatriation process. "Vande Bharat..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published