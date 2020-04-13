Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elizabeth Hurley bares all in 55th birthday selfie
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Elizabeth Hurley bares all in 55th birthday selfie
Elizabeth Hurley bares all in 55th birthday selfie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Elizabeth Hurley bares all in 55th birthday selfie #ElizabethHurley https://t.co/w5dJ0Pa8cn 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Hurley says coronavirus lockdown is scuppering her chances of finding love [Video]

Elizabeth Hurley says coronavirus lockdown is scuppering her chances of finding love

Elizabeth Hurley says coronavirus lockdown is scuppering her chances of finding love The 54-year-old actress is planning to "make an effort" to find a man when isolation is over. Speaking to HELLO!..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:19Published
Elizabeth Hurley says lockdown is scuppering her chances of finding love [Video]

Elizabeth Hurley says lockdown is scuppering her chances of finding love

Elizabeth Hurley wants to "fall madly in love with someone", and while her hopes are currently being scuppered because of the coronavirus lockdown, she has vowed to "make an effort" once isolation is..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:19Published