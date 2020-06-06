Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s
COVID-19: Patients in Delhi with symptoms can be hospitalized irrespective of test results

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 11, the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus treatment in Delhi.

He said, "We are paying full attention on the medical treatment.

We also gave instructions that even if a person is symptomatic then also he/ she will be admitted in the hospital even if his/ her result of COVID-19 negative." "In 90 private hospitals, treatment of coronavirus is going on and five exclusive hospitals of Delhi are dedicated for the medical aid.

Out of total 10, 000, Delhi govt has already dedicated 5000 beds," Delhi Health Minister added.

