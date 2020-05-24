3 dead in house fire on Detroit's east side

Darren Cunningham WXYZ RT @wxyzdetroit: Fire crews were able to pull all three bodies from the home, according to the sergeant. The cause of the fire is still u… 7 minutes ago

WXYZ Detroit Fire crews were able to pull all three bodies from the home, according to the sergeant. The cause of the fire is… https://t.co/vyZOYSsyRh 13 minutes ago

Johnathan Mccurry RT @ali_hoxie: Absolutely tragic. https://t.co/2n0FOANAvl @wxyzdetroit 21 minutes ago

Ali Hoxie Absolutely tragic. https://t.co/2n0FOANAvl @wxyzdetroit https://t.co/v5UwOyZXRm 21 minutes ago

MI Headlines 3 Dead from House Fire on Helen St near 7 Mile Rd | MI Headlines https://t.co/J0SOy3RpQS #7milerd #detroit… https://t.co/d8A5SvbzoZ 26 minutes ago

WXYZ Detroit RT @Darren_WXYZ: Three dead; house also caught fire on Detroit’s East Side. It’s unclear if the people died as a result of the fire. @wxyzd… 29 minutes ago

Darren Cunningham WXYZ Three dead; house also caught fire on Detroit’s East Side. It’s unclear if the people died as a result of the fire.… https://t.co/8iEWbNRlho 32 minutes ago