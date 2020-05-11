Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various 'essential' organisations
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various 'essential' organisations

Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various 'essential' organisations

Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to organisations "essential" to the "health and lives of Black people".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

7_soty

⁷ wybing BLM RT @xYati25x: bruh this is insane- first bts donated $1 million, then armys matched it, then john cena, and now jordan peele??? that's $4 M… 3 hours ago

Pelle_Rundgren

All Cops Are Lemons 🍋 Y’all, I know we see millions donated a lot now from mega corps, but like Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw aren’t Disney… https://t.co/A8qELachVM 10 hours ago

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR .@JordanPeele and @Monkeypaw donated to organizations that are "essential to the health and lives of Black people." https://t.co/kg7z3eTFDd 12 hours ago

xYati25x

𝒴𝒶𝓉𝒾 ⁷ bruh this is insane- first bts donated $1 million, then armys matched it, then john cena, and now jordan peele??? t… https://t.co/jmC8XT1NQJ 15 hours ago

antagonistsblog

beyla jordan peele & his production company just donated $1 million across five different organizations toward the blm movement 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jordan Peele 'hearts' K-pop fan accounts for fighting against #WhiteLivesMatter [Video]

Jordan Peele 'hearts' K-pop fan accounts for fighting against #WhiteLivesMatter

The 'Get Out' director recently tweeted "[heart emoji #kpopstans", while the brief shoutout to K-pop fan accounts may seem random, there seems to be an important reason behind it.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:32Published
The Twilight Zone Season 2 [Video]

The Twilight Zone Season 2

The Twilight Zone Season 2 Official Trailer - CBS All Access Plot synopsis: Discover the next dimension. CBS All Access' reimagining of the original series, which premiered in 1959. Jordan Peele serves..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:56Published