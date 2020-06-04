The Queen joins video call with carers for Carers' Week
The Queen has taken part in a video call with the Princess Royal and carers supported by the Carers Trust.
The monarch chatted with four carers and the trust's chief executive Gareth Howells on June 4 from Windsor Castle.
MARK A IZATT RT @chrisshipitv: READ: The Queen... on @zoom_us. A first for the 94 year old (that we know of) 💻
https://t.co/dCEZ1Hwvwa https://t.co/UUkk… 5 minutes ago
A Little Royal RT @chrisshipitv: READ: The Queen... on @zoom_us. A first for the 94 year old (that we know of) 💻
https://t.co/dCEZ1Hwvwa https://t.co/y2zD… 14 minutes ago
Chris Ship READ: The Queen... on @zoom_us. A first for the 94 year old (that we know of) 💻
https://t.co/dCEZ1Hwvwa… https://t.co/zO7ziEVGmh 14 minutes ago
NotComey RT @notComey: One is online: Queen joins first official video call: Queen Elizabeth II has kept up with technology throughout her reign, an… 16 minutes ago
Pattydearie's Blog Pattydearie's Blog: COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth joins first official video call... https://t.co/eMrPR1zXB6 https://t.co/R2Qh0bZPCz 17 minutes ago
NotComey One is online: Queen joins first official video call: Queen Elizabeth II has kept up with technology throughout her… https://t.co/c7ccXrb4LB 18 minutes ago
newsbreak365 COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth joins first official video call https://t.co/vgocrwNKZj 24 minutes ago
ETX Studio Worldwide One is online: Queen joins first official video call https://t.co/T3osave3xF https://t.co/ePdx6w7dN3 30 minutes ago
Jim Cramer Is Watching Bank of America and IBM Earnings Next WeekTheStreet’s Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio Manager Jim Cramer is keeping a close eye on financial results from Bank of America (BAC) and International Business Machines (IBM) next week. Analysts expect..
The Elephant Queen: Video ReviewThe Elephant Queen: Video Review
Molly-Mae Hague thought the news of her puppy passing away was a ‘prank call'Molly-Mae Hague thought the news of her puppy passing away was a ‘prank call' The former 'Love Island' star was heartbroken after her pet pooch Mr Chai suddenly passed away, but when she first heard..