Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Queen joins video call with carers for Carers' Week
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:54s - Published
The Queen joins video call with carers for Carers' Week

The Queen joins video call with carers for Carers' Week

The Queen has taken part in a video call with the Princess Royal and carers supported by the Carers Trust.

The monarch chatted with four carers and the trust's chief executive Gareth Howells on June 4 from Windsor Castle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth takes part in first public video call

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has taken part in her first public video conference call to chat...
Seattle Times - Published

The Queen takes part in first video call as she and Princess Anne speak to carers for Carers Week

'I'm very impressed by what you have achieved,' the Queen tells carers
Independent - Published

Carers speak to the Queen in monarch's first live video chat

Carers describe the 'unreal' experience of joining the Queen for her first ever live video chat.
BBC News - Published



Tweets about this

markaizatt

MARK A IZATT RT @chrisshipitv: READ: The Queen... on @zoom_us. A first for the 94 year old (that we know of) 💻 https://t.co/dCEZ1Hwvwa https://t.co/UUkk… 5 minutes ago

alittlebitroyal

A Little Royal RT @chrisshipitv: READ: The Queen... on @zoom_us. A first for the 94 year old (that we know of) 💻 https://t.co/dCEZ1Hwvwa https://t.co/y2zD… 14 minutes ago

chrisshipitv

Chris Ship READ: The Queen... on @zoom_us. A first for the 94 year old (that we know of) 💻 https://t.co/dCEZ1Hwvwa… https://t.co/zO7ziEVGmh 14 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @notComey: One is online: Queen joins first official video call: Queen Elizabeth II has kept up with technology throughout her reign, an… 16 minutes ago

pattydearie

Pattydearie's Blog Pattydearie's Blog: COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth joins first official video call... https://t.co/eMrPR1zXB6 https://t.co/R2Qh0bZPCz 17 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey One is online: Queen joins first official video call: Queen Elizabeth II has kept up with technology throughout her… https://t.co/c7ccXrb4LB 18 minutes ago

newsbreak365

newsbreak365 COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth joins first official video call https://t.co/vgocrwNKZj 24 minutes ago

ETXStudio_World

ETX Studio Worldwide One is online: Queen joins first official video call https://t.co/T3osave3xF https://t.co/ePdx6w7dN3 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer Is Watching Bank of America and IBM Earnings Next Week [Video]

Jim Cramer Is Watching Bank of America and IBM Earnings Next Week

TheStreet’s Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio Manager Jim Cramer is keeping a close eye on financial results from Bank of America (BAC) and International Business Machines (IBM) next week. Analysts expect..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:06Published
The Elephant Queen: Video Review [Video]

The Elephant Queen: Video Review

The Elephant Queen: Video Review

Credit: Common Sense Media - Affiliate     Duration: 01:05Published
Molly-Mae Hague thought the news of her puppy passing away was a ‘prank call' [Video]

Molly-Mae Hague thought the news of her puppy passing away was a ‘prank call'

Molly-Mae Hague thought the news of her puppy passing away was a ‘prank call' The former 'Love Island' star was heartbroken after her pet pooch Mr Chai suddenly passed away, but when she first heard..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:49Published