Related videos from verified sources This many Americans have used music as a coping mechanism during COVID-19



Eighty-one percent of Americans said music has helped them cope during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.It's helped so much, in fact, that those surveyed are listening to music an extra.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago 7 Easiest Instruments to Learn on Your Own



COVID-19 has caused closures and stay-at-home orders all across the country, leaving many Americans with extra time on their hands. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published on May 1, 2020