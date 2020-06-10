Global  

Statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell set to be removed for safety
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it plans to temporarily remove a statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell from Poole Quay on Thursday over concerns it may be targeted by anti-racism protesters.

