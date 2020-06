Little Ela is delighted to meet the family's new baby goats for the first time.

The adorable clip, filmed on April 6, at their home in Slovakia, shows Ela gently greet three baby goats and feed them blueberries.

Ela's mum Klaudia told Newsflare: "She is very sweet around them and very excited to see them.

She spontaneously kisses them and even offers them her breakfast."