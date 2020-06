Coachella 2020 to be cancelled amid Covid-19 crisis Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 hour ago Coachella 2020 to be cancelled amid Covid-19 crisis Coachella will not go ahead in 2020, according to a note received by employees of the festival's parent company, Anschutz Entertainment Group. 0

