PBC Schools weighing options for school year

BUT THIS ISSOMETHING LIKELY WEIGHINGHEAVILY ON PARENTS ANDTEACHERS MINDS AS THE DISTRICTTRIES TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THENEW SCHOOL YEAR WILL LOOK LIKEDURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.THE DISTRICT IS WEIGHING THREEOPTIONS WHEN SCHOOL BEGINS INAUGUST..

FULL TIME INSTRUCTIONIN THE CLASSROOM... FULL TIMEDISTANCE LEARNING..

OR AHYBRID MODEL THAT WOULDINVOLVE STUDENTS IN CLASS TWODAYS A WEEK AND LEARNING FROMHOME THE REST OF THE WEEK.SPECIFIC DETAILS ON THINGSLIKE MASKS AND SOCIALDISTANCING ARE STILL BEINGWORKED OUT IF STUDENTS AREBACK IN THE CLASSROOM..

ASWELL AS A PLAN TO GO VIRTUALIF NEEDED.PARENTS- THE DISTRICT WANTSYOUR FEEDBACK IN MAKING ADECISION.

IT LAUNCHED A PARENTSURVEY TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ONTHE REOPENING PROCESS.

A FINAL DECISIONON THE REOPENING PLAN ISEXPECTED JULY 15.THE MARTIN COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT IS SENDING OUT