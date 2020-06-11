CCTV shows a herd of deer taking over a residential street Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 hour ago CCTV shows a herd of deer taking over a residential street This footage filmed from a doorbell camera shows a herd of DEER taking over a residential street.Lucy Trenerry, 35, installed the camera as the plants and flowers outside her home kept going missing and she wanted to catch the culprit.She jumped out of bed in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, when she received an alert saying that movement had been detected at 3.55am.But Lucy, from Plymouth, Devon, was stunned when she checked the footage and was shocked to see a large herd of around 10 deer roaming the street.She said: "We recently bought the Nest Hello doorbell because a few of our plants had been eaten and my little girl's sunflower."On Sunday morning I had a notification that motion was detected at 3.55am so I had a look and to my surprise the deer were there ."I think there were nine or 10, the girls thought it was super - they thought Santa had come extra early."Lucy lives with her partner, Chris, 39, and their two daughters - Antonia, five, and Molly, three. 0

