What rules do you need to follow to attend church? Depends on the place Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:46s - Published 15 hours ago What rules do you need to follow to attend church? Depends on the place Religious services can reopen with restrictions. We spoke with Our Lady of Victory in Lackawanna and The Chapel in Getzville to see how they are handling it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEIR MAYORMICHELLE ROMAN.AND THIS MORNINGWE'RE TAKING ACLOSER LOOK ATWHAT HOUSES OFWORSHIP ARE DOINGTO MAKE SURE YOUCAN SAFELY PRACTICEYOUR RELIGION RIGHTNOW.CHURCHES, TEMPLESAND MOSQUES AREALL ALLOWED TOHOLD SERVICES AT25-PERCENTCAPACITY.YESTERDAY -- WESHOWED YOU WHYSOME TEMPLES AREHOLDING OFF DESPITEBEING ALLOWED TO.BUT NEW THISMORNING--JEFF SLAWSON JOINSUS LIVE INLACKAWANNA TOSHOW US HOW LOCALCHURCHES AREREADY TO GO.OUR LADY OF VICTORYBASILICA HERE INLACKAWANNA HADTHEIR FIRST SERVICESON TUESDAY AS THEYSAW GREAT CHANGESTO BE ABLE TO KEEPTHEIR CONGREGATIONSAFE.THE BASILICA CAN FITROUGHLY 250 PEOPLEINSIDE ABIDING BY THE25% CAPACITY POLICY-- ROWS ARESEPERATED SIX FEETAPART AND EVERYONEMUST WEAR A MASK.NEW HAND SANITIZINGSTATIONS WERE ALSOINSTALLED. THEBIGGEST CHANGESCOME IN THE FORM OFWHAT HAPPENSDURING THE ACTUALSERVICE. HEAR FROMMSGR. DAVID LIPUMAABOUT WHAT CAN BEEXPECTED.COME WITH THEIRMASKS ON. WHEN THEYCOME IN THEY'REGOING TO NOTICE THATRIGHT AWAY THEREARE NO MOREMISSALETTES AT THEPEWS -- S THOSE HAVEBEEN TAKEN AWAY --ANYTHING PEOPLECOULD COME INTOCONTACT WITH WE'RETRYING TO MOVE.YOU'LL NOTICE THEREIS NOCONGREGATIONALSINGING -- AND THATHAS STOPPED FOR THETIME BEING -- SO THEPROCESSION INTO THEMASS THE PRIEST JUSTCOMES IN AND WALKSRIGHT TO THE ALTERTHE ONLY OTHERPERSON WITH THEPRIEST IS THE LECTOR.THE PRIEST DOES NOTHAVE TO WEAR A MASKDURING MASS ITSELFBUT DOES WEAR ONEDURING COMMUNIONAND THEY SANITIZEBEFORE AND AFTERCOMMUNIOTHERE ALSO WILL BENO BASKETCOLLECTIONS GOINGON DURING MASS --BOXES ARE SITUATEDOUTSUDE WHEREPEOPLE AREENCOURAGED TODROP THE MONEYOFF.AS FOR COMMUNION -THE HOST WILLACTUALLY BEDROPPED IN THEHANDS OF THOSERECIEVING IT INTO ACUPPED HAND LIKETHIS -- THIS IS TO ALSOAVOID CONTACT ASMUCH AS POSSIBLE.AS OF NOW - THEBASILICA HAS NOPLANS TO EXPANDTHEIR FOUR CURRENTDAYTIME MASSESOFFERED THISWEEKEND. COMING UPIN THE NEXT HALFHOUR WE'LL SHOWYOU HOW ONECHRISTIAN CHURCH ISWORKING TO KEEPEVERYONE SAFETHROUGH SOMEDIFFERENTECHNOLOGY. INLACKAWANNA JS7EWN.







