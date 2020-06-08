Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail

Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday.

Ryan Brooks reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

One of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged over George Floyd's death has posted bail.

Sheriff's office records show that on Wednesday (June 10) officer Thomas Lane was freed from Hennepin County jail after being held on a $750,000 bail.

Lane was one of three police officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death on May 25th.

A fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, was videotaped pressing his knee to Floyd's neck as he gasped "I can't breathe" before he died.

All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis police department while Floyd's death set off protests worldwide for police reform and racial justice.

Thomas Lane's attorney did not immediately return telephone calls from Reuters Wednesday night.

However, the attorney has told media that his client tried to help Floyd.

Lane's next hearing is scheduled for June 29 and media have reported his attorney is planning to file a motion to dismiss the charges.

Two other officials remain in jail in lieu of the same bail amount as Lane.

Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck, has bail set at more than a million dollars.

Meanwhile Wednesday marked a sixteenth day of protests, calling for a ban on choke holds and for police reform.

In Portland Oregon, a crowd of more than a thousand reportedly called for the resignation of the mayor.

And in Virginia's Portsmouth and Richmond, protesters pulled down Confederate monuments.

Police have also been criticized for heavy-handed tactics against protesters.



Related news from verified sources

George Floyd updates: Jefferson Davis statue toppled in Virginia; Donald Trump lashes out at Seattle; TV show 'Live PD' canceled

One of four officers charged in Floyd's death posts bail. LAPD opens 56 investigations into excessive...
USATODAY.com - Published

Fired Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released From Jail on Bail

Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •FactCheck.orgCTV NewsCBS NewsDNASBS


George Floyd death: Million dollar bail for murder accused officer Derek Chauvin

George Floyd death: Million dollar bail for murder accused officer Derek Chauvin A judge has set a $1 million bail for a Minneapolis officer charged with second-degree murder in...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Tweets about this

Odorizer

Matthew RT @DailyCaller: Former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second degree murder in the death of George Floyd, trained new officers despite… 50 minutes ago

LaRieSuttle216

La’Rie Suttle RT @axios: Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged over the death in custody of George Floyd, has been released… 57 minutes ago

zuzdimples

Queen zuz RT @CapitalXTRA: Officer charged over George Floyd's death has been released from jail 😳 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/5TdimDrCrq 1 hour ago

JanieResists

Janie🌊Call to order mail/drop off paper ballots! RT @AP: A New York City police officer faces criminal charges after he was caught on video violently shoving a woman to the ground during a… 1 hour ago

CapitalXTRA

Capital XTRA Officer charged over George Floyd's death has been released from jail 😳 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/5TdimDrCrq 1 hour ago

nnaddyyy

nadhra RT @ChannelNewsAsia: One of four Minneapolis police officers charged over Floyd's death posts bail https://t.co/16kljGVnhE https://t.co/YvT… 3 hours ago

Montchelle66

Michelle⭐️⭐️⭐️ He ran and was tazed three times by police, then he died of the same deadly choke hold. No one has gone crazy over… https://t.co/UmJiO57tye 3 hours ago

MarpleJulia

Julia Marple @JuliaHB1 @R_de_Gerber NO ! Besides, there is already justice for George Floyd, The police officer is in jail char… https://t.co/ISF3usyEsH 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sister Of Slain Oakland Federal Officer Delivers Powerful Testimony Before Congress [Video]

Sister Of Slain Oakland Federal Officer Delivers Powerful Testimony Before Congress

Patrick Underwood's murder remains unsolved, but police believe he was targeted the night he was killed as protests raged in downtown Oakland over the death of George Floyd. Wednesday his sister..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks [Video]

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks On Tuesday, CrossFit founder Greg Glassman released a statement announcing his resignation and subsequent retirement..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published
NJ Corrections Officer, Other Man Seen On Video Mocking George Floyd's Death [Video]

NJ Corrections Officer, Other Man Seen On Video Mocking George Floyd's Death

The cellphone video was taken during a Black Lives Matter rally held Monday in Franklinville, Gloucester County.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:46Published