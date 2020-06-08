Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday.

One of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged over George Floyd's death has posted bail.

Sheriff's office records show that on Wednesday (June 10) officer Thomas Lane was freed from Hennepin County jail after being held on a $750,000 bail.

Lane was one of three police officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death on May 25th.

A fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, was videotaped pressing his knee to Floyd's neck as he gasped "I can't breathe" before he died.

All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis police department while Floyd's death set off protests worldwide for police reform and racial justice.

Thomas Lane's attorney did not immediately return telephone calls from Reuters Wednesday night.

However, the attorney has told media that his client tried to help Floyd.

Lane's next hearing is scheduled for June 29 and media have reported his attorney is planning to file a motion to dismiss the charges.

Two other officials remain in jail in lieu of the same bail amount as Lane.

Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck, has bail set at more than a million dollars.

Meanwhile Wednesday marked a sixteenth day of protests, calling for a ban on choke holds and for police reform.

In Portland Oregon, a crowd of more than a thousand reportedly called for the resignation of the mayor.

And in Virginia's Portsmouth and Richmond, protesters pulled down Confederate monuments.

Police have also been criticized for heavy-handed tactics against protesters.