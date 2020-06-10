Global  

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT REMOVAL OWENSBORO
Video Credit: WEVV
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT REMOVAL OWENSBORO
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT REMOVAL OWENSBORO
Sparked national attention for weeks now - the removal of confederate statues that some deem racist the naacp in owensboro is speaking out tonight - about a confederate statue on the daviess county courthouse grounds- 44news reporter tyler druin is live tonight - with that story - this confederate statue was created over 120 years ago - some believe this art and should stay put - while others say be belongs in a museum.

Since the death of george floyd more people have been vocal on racism throughout the united states - protests have been crippling cities - while looters have ripping down confederate monuments that have been in place over a century "this is important to owensboro, because it will be a symbolic move that we are moving foward" the statue of a solider stands tall on the courthouse grounds in owensboro - created in 1900 - it simply reads - to our confederate hero's- in hopkins county - a group has formed to have a statue removed - while ky gov.

Andy beshear is asking for the removal of a confederate monument in the capitol rotunda - "we want to preserve history, thats why we are suggesting the statue be moved to a musme.

In 2017 there was an effort to remove this very statue - however that failed - brenda mcallister owns a hair salon directly across from the monument in owensboro - she has been outspoken about preserving kentucky's history - "i think the statue has been here for a long time, its beautiful art work, i think it should stay" monday louisville's mayor order - a confederate solider and his horse be moved to a local cemetery - after a kentucky judge ruled the city could remove the 100 year old monument " we are a community about moving forward, we are a community about unity, and we are a community that is about education" i spoke to judge al mattingly - he says he has a meeting with the naacp next tuesday and will not comment on the issues until after that meeting live in owensboro, tyler druin 44news.

