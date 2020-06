Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today still will be windy with a a few hit-and-miss t'storms popping up through the afternoon.

These could bring a few folks a quick gust of wind.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Any of these t'storms hanging around in the evening will slowly come to an end, then we drop into the low-50s overnight.

Friday will be cool with highs only in the mid/upper-60s.

The weekend will be cool and dry with highs in the mid/upper-60s or low-70s and mainly sunny skies.