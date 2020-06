'It's about time we stand up': the voices of the George Floyd protests

Protests calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, have spread across the US.

Thousands have taken to the streets to express their anger at the systemic racism black people continue to face across the country.

As the protests become more forceful, with fires breaking out near the White House on Sunday evening, many have been calling for a return to peaceful demonstrations.