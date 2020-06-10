Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston Removes Christopher Columbus Statue From North End Park
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Boston Removes Christopher Columbus Statue From North End Park
WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Christopher Columbus statue is beheaded in Boston

Boston Police have launched an investigation Wednesday after the city’s Christopher Columbus...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

coalheatman

Michael Nixon RT @wbz: JUST IN; Boston Removes Christopher Columbus Statue From North End Park https://t.co/ibXCTubXtH https://t.co/NSIrtLKY77 15 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News JUST IN; Boston Removes Christopher Columbus Statue From North End Park https://t.co/ibXCTubXtH https://t.co/NSIrtLKY77 1 hour ago

roballendorf

rob allendorf @CompoundBoss @LandauDave and it continues. also the christopher columbus statue in Boston got beheaded so they a… https://t.co/HqjcciZcCb 20 hours ago

gary_prime

Gary Crosby RT @astroehlein: More of today’s statues news... London removes slave trader's statue, launches review of other monuments: https://t.co/g… 21 hours ago

astroehlein

Andrew Stroehlein More of today’s statues news... London removes slave trader's statue, launches review of other monuments:… https://t.co/H5BmXe9x0p 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Christopher Columbus statue removed in Boston [Video]

Christopher Columbus statue removed in Boston

The Christopher Columbus statue in Boston's North End has now been removed.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:15Published
Columbus statue being removed in Boston [Video]

Columbus statue being removed in Boston

The Christopher Columbus statue in Boston is coming down, one day after it was vandalized and the mayor said officials will discuss its historic value.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:26Published
Columbus Statue In North End Park Being Removed Thursday [Video]

Columbus Statue In North End Park Being Removed Thursday

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published