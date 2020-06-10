Boston Removes Christopher Columbus Statue From North End Park Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:18s - Published 30 minutes ago WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Christopher Columbus statue is beheaded in Boston Boston Police have launched an investigation Wednesday after the city’s Christopher Columbus...

FOXNews.com - Published 23 hours ago











Tweets about this Michael Nixon RT @wbz: JUST IN; Boston Removes Christopher Columbus Statue From North End Park https://t.co/ibXCTubXtH https://t.co/NSIrtLKY77 15 minutes ago WBZ | CBS Boston News JUST IN; Boston Removes Christopher Columbus Statue From North End Park https://t.co/ibXCTubXtH https://t.co/NSIrtLKY77 1 hour ago rob allendorf @CompoundBoss @LandauDave and it continues. also the christopher columbus statue in Boston got beheaded so they a… https://t.co/HqjcciZcCb 20 hours ago Gary Crosby RT @astroehlein: More of today’s statues news... London removes slave trader's statue, launches review of other monuments: https://t.co/g… 21 hours ago Andrew Stroehlein More of today’s statues news... London removes slave trader's statue, launches review of other monuments:… https://t.co/H5BmXe9x0p 21 hours ago