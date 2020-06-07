Harry Potter trio offer support to trans people following author J.K. Rowling's tweets
Harry Potter stars Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch and Emma Watson have come out in support of their trans fans.
J.K. Rowling defends tweets about transgender people in essayJK Rowling found herself under attack by social media users and human rights activists over the weekend.
JK Rowling in lengthy explanation over transgender commentsJK Rowling has responded to criticism surrounding her comments about transgender people in a lengthy blog post on her website. The Harry Potter author said one of the reasons which motivated her to..
Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic CommentsDaniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling recently took to Twitter to post a number of comments people found to be transphobic...