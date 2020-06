Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Beaver Falls Storm Damage



Strong overnight storms moved through Beaver County leaving behind downed wires and trees. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:41 Published 34 minutes ago WJZ Morning News & Weather Update 6-11-2020



WJZ Morning News & Weather Update 6-11-2020 Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:10 Published 1 hour ago WBZ News Update For June 11



Columbus Statue Removed From Boston Park; Red Sox Acknowledge Racist Incidents At Fenway; Popup Testing Site For Protesters Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:37 Published 2 hours ago