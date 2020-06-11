Footage shows a man in Bali climbing up a bamboo pole with electric lines to remove a tangled kite.

Indonesian man climbs up satellite dish pole to get kite tangled on it

The daredevil clambered up the 10-metre high pole without any safety device to retrieve the bird-shaped kite.

His friends were waiting for him below as he slowly made his way to the top and grabbed the kite on June 5.

Balinese are known for their long-standing tradition of flying kites in the rice paddies during the harvest season when the wind is strongest.

The island is known for its Bali Kite Festival where local and foreign competitors build massive and unique kites to fly in the Padang Galak area during the dry season.