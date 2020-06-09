Amazon halts police use of its facial recognition technology
Amazon announced that it will ban police use of the company's facial recognition tool Rekognition for a year, in a blogpost dated Wednesday.
IBM Exits Facial Recognition BusinessIBM announces its departure from developing facial recognition technology in the wake up of recent unrest due to police brutality. The controversial technology has drawn criticism for its racial and..