Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon halts police use of its facial recognition technology
Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Amazon halts police use of its facial recognition technology

Amazon halts police use of its facial recognition technology

Amazon announced that it will ban police use of the company's facial recognition tool Rekognition for a year, in a blogpost dated Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Related news from verified sources

Amazon temporarily bans police use of its facial recognition technology

Amazon's move comes months after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law limiting police use of...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleIndependentBBC NewsUSATODAY.comSeattlePI.comReuters




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Halts Police Use of Its Facial Recognition Technology [Video]

Amazon Halts Police Use of Its Facial Recognition Technology

SEATTLE — Amazon announced that it will ban police use of the company's facial recognition tool Rekognition for a year, in a blogpost dated Wednesday. Earlier this year, an Amazon executive told..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:49Published
Amazon pauses police use of facial recognition [Video]

Amazon pauses police use of facial recognition

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it was implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software, reversing its long-time support of selling the technology to law..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
IBM Exits Facial Recognition Business [Video]

IBM Exits Facial Recognition Business

IBM announces its departure from developing facial recognition technology in the wake up of recent unrest due to police brutality. The controversial technology has drawn criticism for its racial and..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published